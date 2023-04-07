In his comments following his clear and overwhelming loss in the race for state Supreme Court to Judge Janet Protasiewicz, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly eschewed civility in favor of bitter, disharmonious and petty words reminiscent of former President Donald Trump.

The campaign was ugly on both sides, with each taking liberties with facts. They threw any number of low blows toward each other. Not much new there.

If you can’t compartmentalize campaign rhetoric and put it behind you, win or lose, how can you make the claim that you would be objective and fair from behind the bench?

Frankly, in failing to concede to Protasiewicz, Kelly has validated the voters decision that he is not and was not ever a good choice for the court. In simple terms, Kelly is being a sore loser. The operative word is “loser.”

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon

