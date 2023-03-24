In Isaiah 5:20, the prophet Isaiah warns of those who "say that what is right is wrong and what is wrong is right; that black is white and white is black; bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter."

Confusion, along with totally delusional and heartless thinking, is rampant in our American culture in the ruling class. We are living in that time right now in 2023.

Mothers aborting (killing) babies in the womb is called “health care" for the mother and is good. On the other hand, mothers allowing babies to live is “extremist" and bad. This is what the political fund “A Better Wisconsin Together” would have you believe. You can't get any more delusional than this.

Dan Kelly cares about the mother and the baby. Kelly's opponent, Judge Janet Protasiewicz obviously thinks that a baby in the womb is very expendable. How heartless. She has a very “woke" and delusional attitude -- instead of a heart.

Vote for Kelly on April 4. He represents the values of most Wisconsinites.

Let's defeat this heartless progressive by out-voting her. You know who else would vote for Kelly if he were living in Wisconsin in 2023? God's prophet Isaiah, that's who.

Joyce McRoberts, New Glarus

