Our most recent election in the fall of 2022 was similar to every other recent election. Gerrymandering Wisconsin's districts has enabled the Republicans to control our state Legislature since 2010 when Scott Walker was governor and approved these maps.
For the last 13 years, Republicans have received an out-of-proportion amount of seats in our Assembly and Senate due to the horrific gerrymandering our state has. Daniel Kelly has weighed in saying his opponent will put her finger on the scale of justice, but he has not condemned the fingers and hands being put on the scale of justice by his supporters, including the current conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices, who have allowed this gerrymandering to continue via their court decisions.
These justices and Kelly’s other supporters, including those who support the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, have campaigned and supported Kelly without his rebuke. We need a Supreme Court justice with integrity. Kelly is not that person.
Please vote for Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Christopher Quandt, Madison