Kelda Roys best qualified to be Madison's state senator -- Michael Herring
The process to select the next state senator from the 26th Assembly District in Madison starts Aug. 11 with the primary election. Please be sure to vote.

When you do, I urge you to vote for Kelda Roys, who is uniquely qualified to be our next state senator, having previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly. Just as importantly, she's a small business owner with a loving family and is personally committed to restoring opportunity and fairness to Wisconsin.

Over the years that I've known Roys, it's clear to me she is driven and focused on building a Wisconsin where everyone has the chance to succeed. As an attorney, Roys understands the law and will know how to get things done, from day one. She's an energetic and skillful collaborator, as well as an active listener and will go the extra mile on behalf of all of her constituents.

Roys is deserving of your vote.

Michael Herring, Madison

