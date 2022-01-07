 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Keep working to reduce emissions -- Bruce Beck
Keep working to reduce emissions -- Bruce Beck

The Jan. 1 State Journal article “Dane makes climate ‘A list’” reported a global charity gave Dane County a high ranking among local governments pursuing measurable reductions in community-wide annual greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, the city of Madison was recently recognized by a U.S. council as the most improved city for clean energy policy.

I am grateful for climate leadership provided by our local governments. I hope for, and support, their continued progress, because much remains to be done. For example, our community still has difficulty reducing methane generated from food waste in our landfills. In contrast, many urban communities in the United States are successfully composting larger portions of their food waste, thereby reducing the release and combustion of methane, and producing useful soil as an added benefit.

Our combustion of fuels is a primary reason atmospheric greenhouse gases continue to increase. The reason fuel combustion persists is because our market prices do not account for the toxicity of combustion products, nor their global warming potential.

The market also ignores that lots of energy released during combustion is wasted as excess heat. That’s why cars have radiators. But electric cars do not. We are ready for more efficient energy solutions.

Bruce Beck, Madison

