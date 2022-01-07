Keep working to reduce emissions -- Bruce Beck

The Jan. 1 State Journal article “Dane makes climate ‘A list’” reported a global charity gave Dane County a high ranking among local governments pursuing measurable reductions in community-wide annual greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, the city of Madison was recently recognized by a U.S. council as the most improved city for clean energy policy.

I am grateful for climate leadership provided by our local governments. I hope for, and support, their continued progress, because much remains to be done. For example, our community still has difficulty reducing methane generated from food waste in our landfills. In contrast, many urban communities in the United States are successfully composting larger portions of their food waste, thereby reducing the release and combustion of methane, and producing useful soil as an added benefit.

Our combustion of fuels is a primary reason atmospheric greenhouse gases continue to increase. The reason fuel combustion persists is because our market prices do not account for the toxicity of combustion products, nor their global warming potential.