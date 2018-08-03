We are celebrating the return of the remains of service members who died more than 60 years ago in the Korean War -- a war that has yet to be declared over.
Since the peace process is no longer front page news, it is in danger of dropping off the president's agenda. We must ask him to stay in it for the long haul -- peace takes many steps over a long time. And peace is so much cheaper than war. Nuclear attacks in Korea would kill thousands of Americans there. Simply put, war is bad policy.
Along with President Donald Trump's diplomatic peace process, let's remember another significant brake on aggressive impulses -- the balance of power. That is made concrete in our Constitution. Article I, Section 8, Clause 11, grants only Congress the power to declare war.
House Bill 4837 and the accompanying Senate version reaffirm this vital power. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, is a sponsor of H.B. 4837, but he's not gotten any Republicans to get on board. U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, have yet to sign on.
They should do so. They are only reaffirming what is already law, and supporting the president's peace process.
Dave Minden, Madison