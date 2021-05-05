Keep Tommy Thompson in charge of UW System -- Jonathan Barry

The University of Wisconsin System Regents would do well to retain Tommy Thompson as interim president through 2022.
Thompson is no "place holder." He is a dynamic leader who is proving his value to UW System during these challenging times. Also, with Regent membership and leadership change underway, it seems advisable to retain Thompson's steady hand and not dive into another national search now. The new president of the Board of Regents will be elected in June, and Gov. Tony Evers is set to name three new Regent members by then.
I served as a UW System Regent for 12 years and know that the president's position, when strong, provides that essential bond between campuses that guides them forward while working together. Plus, Thompson is unique in the breadth of his reach across partisan lines, within the UW alumni ranks, the state's business community and nationally.
Keep him at the wheel. He will not disappoint.
Jonathan Barry, Mount Horeb