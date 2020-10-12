 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keep restrooms open for homeless -- Alan Shackelford
0 comments

Keep restrooms open for homeless -- Alan Shackelford

  • 0

It's heartless and absolutely outrageous that the city of Madison has closed the restrooms at McPike Park, where several dozen homeless citizens are encamped. How are these people supposed to tend to their daily needs?

All of us should be supporting our homeless population in any way we can, not subjecting them to this kind of discriminatory treatment.

Shame on you, Madison.

Alan Shackelford, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics