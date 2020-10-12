Keep restrooms open for homeless -- Alan Shackelford

It's heartless and absolutely outrageous that the city of Madison has closed the restrooms at McPike Park, where several dozen homeless citizens are encamped. How are these people supposed to tend to their daily needs?
All of us should be supporting our homeless population in any way we can, not subjecting them to this kind of discriminatory treatment.
Shame on you, Madison.
Alan Shackelford, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!