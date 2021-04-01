Keep politics out of Catholic Church -- Donavoine Bauer

I have been a practicing Catholic for 70 years after converting for my husband. Recently I was informed that I can no longer receive communion because I am a Democrat.

It's obvious that politics are playing a big roll in the church today. Priests are assuming that all Democrats believe in abortion. That is as absurd as assuming all priests are molesters of young boys or that all Republicans believe in the death penalty. If I believed in abortion, I certainly would not have had six children.

I am very saddened by the fact that we have to sacrifice our religion because of someone else's assumptions. Sermons should be about God and love, not politics and other peoples thoughts.

I only see this sort of action diminishing the popularity of the Catholic Church. I don't want this to come to the point where I have to seek out another denomination that will accept me for who I am.

Donavoine Bauer, Richland Center