Keep perspective on Badgers football -- Robert Mielke
I know that with last Saturday’s loss, many Wisconsin Badger football "fans" will be piling on the team, calling for the firing of coaches and more.

Please remember: These are 18-, 19- and 20-year-old young men. They are not professionals. They are student athletes. Only a handful will ever play beyond college.

It’s always easy for critics to play Monday morning quarterback. But how many of you would be able to do what they do? And how would you like to be booed for playing a game that you love? These young men will remember their college experiences the rest of their lives.

Lets keep things in perspective.

Robert Mielke, Waunakee

