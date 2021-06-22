Keep marching to secure voting rights -- Marilyn Ross

I watched the "Selma" movie recently and saw the story of Blacks demanding the right to vote.
Their walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965, became known as Bloody Sunday. They were attacked by state and local lawmen and driven back to Selma. Three weeks later, with federal protection, 3,200 people marched out of Selma. By the time they reached Montgomery, the number had grown to 25,000. This led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Now, 56 years later, we find our right to vote in jeopardy. We must support a new voting rights bill in 2021 and another Selma march. This time the marchers should go to the state capitals where legislatures have passed repressive voting laws. This time every member of Congress should be told to vote to support voting rights. Our democracy depends on everyone having the right to vote in a convenient and favorable environment.
Marilyn Ross, Madison