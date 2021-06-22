 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keep marching to secure voting rights -- Marilyn Ross
0 comments

Keep marching to secure voting rights -- Marilyn Ross

  • 0

I watched the "Selma" movie recently and saw the story of Blacks demanding the right to vote.

Their walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965, became known as Bloody Sunday. They were attacked by state and local lawmen and driven back to Selma. Three weeks later, with federal protection, 3,200 people marched out of Selma. By the time they reached Montgomery, the number had grown to 25,000. This led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Now, 56 years later, we find our right to vote in jeopardy. We must support a new voting rights bill in 2021 and another Selma march. This time the marchers should go to the state capitals where legislatures have passed repressive voting laws. This time every member of Congress should be told to vote to support voting rights. Our democracy depends on everyone having the right to vote in a convenient and favorable environment.

Marilyn Ross, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics