The politically correct police did it again by removing Frederic March's name from the play circle at the Memorial Union.
While attending UW-Madison more than 80 years ago, March made a bad choice by joining a campus organization called the Ku Klux Klan, which had no relation to the national group. I thought part of the "sifting and winnowing" so prized by the university made room for making a stupid choice. It's not like every UW student made perfect choices with their actions and philosophies.
March, a two-time Oscar winner for best actor, wasn't honored because of his philosophies, but for his outstanding talent and career accomplishments.
The warning is obvious. Eighty or so years after graduating, one may still be castigated for a bad college choice.
Diane McCallum, Stoughton, UW-Madison class of 1957