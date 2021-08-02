Keep independent thinkers in Congress -- Robert Holets

When I read that Republicans want to oust members of their party because they are thinking independently, I sit here shaking my head.
The members that need to be ousted are all the ones that don't seem to be able to think for themselves. They have to have the so-called House Freedom Caucus tell them what to do and how to think.
This group did not elect our representatives. (Maybe the word Representative should be defined.) They have no right telling our representatives how to vote and what to think.
Maybe instead of the House Freedom Caucus meeting to strategize against Democrats, this group could use its time to work on issues that actually matter to their constituents. Members of Congress such as former U.S. Sen. John McCain (deceased), current Sen. Mitt Romney, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger should be the members that voters should be supporting -- not the minions (morons) that seem to make up the majority of the Republican Party.
We are their bosses and supervisors of Congress. It's about time we start acting like it, and it's about time they start acting like the servants they are supposed to be.
Robert Holets, Richland Center