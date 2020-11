Keep government and God separate -- Rev. Roger Brooks

The Oct. 24 letter to the editor "Put God at the center of nation" contended we should "create a government where God is at the center.”

Where should we start? With the politicians who have been all too ready to make the easy, popular claim that they are for God? With the believers who have been all too ready to claim they are sure they know God and God’s will?

Put God at the center of nation -- Samuel Ludke God needs to be put back in society.

The author of the letter wrote: “We would be ready to be tolerant of others.” Tolerance is the stance of people in a superior (majority) position who may be willing (or not) to offer that to those in the minority.

Our Founding Fathers recognized the fallacy in that. They enshrined in our founding documents the belief that “all men are created equal, … with certain unalienable rights.” They learned from centuries of painful experience in Europe that people who claimed to be God-fearing are the very ones who persecuted, tortured and executed people who did not agree with their understanding of God.

Rev. Roger Brooks, Madison