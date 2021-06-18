Keep fighting against Line 3 pipeline -- Seth Jensen

Earlier this month, I made the 7-hour drive to northern Minnesota where I offered support to those resisting the Line 3 pipeline. There was civil disobedience. Friends of mine were jailed. We prayed for their safety while in custody, and we continue to pray that no one will have to return to jail in order to stop Line 3
It hasn't been easy.
I appreciate that it is not easy to immediately stop Line 3. President Joe Biden has the power to do so, but powerful individuals are urging him to sit this one out, including Canadian politicians and some labor leaders. This high-level cheerleading for Line 3 does not change its status as a carbon bomb on a scale with the Keystone XL. That pipeline bomb has been defused.
The time has come to do the same with Line 3 and overturn its federal water permits that were hastily granted during Donald Trump's final months in office.
Seth Jensen, Madison