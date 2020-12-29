Keep Downtown parking rates low -- Todd McMahon

I work in Downtown Madison in the State Street area and park in the Overture parking ramp.
Last week I was leaving the ramp when I saw a little sign at the exit that said the parking rate would be increased to $8 per day starting on Jan. 4. Wow, I thought to myself, this is the exact wrong thing to do.
The city of Madison should be going the other way. Currently, the rate is $5 per day, which is a really good rate. And the right thing to do is to have free parking on the weekends to get people to come Downtown. Parking on city streets using meters is already free on Sundays, but the city should expand that to Saturdays and parking ramps.
The rock band “Cinderella” has a song called “Long Cold Winter.” That’s what it’s going to be for our Downtown businesses. We’ve already lost several Downtown businesses, and the city should be doing everything it can to help the remaining businesses.
Maybe in the fall if all the students are back and places such as the Overture Center is having shows, then you can increase the rate.
Todd McMahon, Madison