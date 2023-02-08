Keep culture wars out of school board

The current Baraboo School Board has led us through the last several years with a steady hand and a conscientious dedication.

In the upcoming Feb. 21 primary, several people are vying for the three seats up for reelection held by incumbents, Tim Heilman, Gwynne Peterson and Paul Kujak. Amy DeLong and Angela Hanley, two concerned citizens, knowledgeable and practiced in cooperative leadership, are also seeking a voice on the school board. They would also serve our district and students well.

However, there is a faction of candidates who wish to divert the steady hand and sow distraction and divisiveness from those who have the best interests of the school district at heart. Turmoil, driven by false narratives of culture wars and anti-wokeness, is not what Baraboo School District needs. We saw this in the community of Kiel where residents turned away from extremist board members as explained in the Wisconsin Watch article, “Tired of turmoil, Kiel residents rebuke far-right school officials.“

Our school board has members who are able to discuss sensitive topics in an open and caring atmosphere. If we upset that balance, we will have turmoil. Choose wisely in the Feb. 21 primary.

Elise Patton,

Baraboo

Don’t blame key programs for debt

Veronique de Rugy blamed Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security for America’s debt in her column Monday about bipartisanship titled “Cooperation ran us into debt, can get us out.”

Our paystubs show we all pay for Social Security and Medicare out of our current earnings. Older folks recall these amounts increased to pay for the current retiring baby boomers. If these fund’s are “borrowed” from us, how does cutting benefits repay these debts? De Rugy glosses over the tax cuts for the wealthy imposed by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, plus two wars over 20 years (without tax increases) and now Ukraine.

Congress also has restored earmarks, where legislators have us borrow money for their pet projects without even taking a specific vote. It’s evident to me that one reason we have so much debt is legislators vote to spend, then Republicans vote not to pay the bills, and then they vote to lower taxes and not pay their share of what they voted to spend.

Mark Tyler,

Sauk City

Outrage about ‘wokeness’ is silly

Hide your pickup trucks. Guard your appliances.

Our contrarian columnist is either running out of ideas to harrumph about, or losing his touch. Scott Frostman’s latest column, “Don’t touch my truck or gas range,” borders on the puerile. In it, he complains about some website complaining about pickup trucks. Well, this old rocker loves his pickup, too. Though I do miss the mini Cooper.

Then, Frostman whines about a report released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (the same people who insist you have those pesky fire alarms everywhere). After some 50 years of studies, the commission says gas stoves are linked to childhood asthma. It suggests that new construction should consider not using gas stoves.

Somehow, Frostman ties this into the latest Republican outrage (another in a long line of recent social outrages), “wokeness.”

But no one can seem to define what “wokeness” is. If I’m anti-wokeness, does that make me pro-asleepness? And if that involves afternoon naps, finally there’s a Republican idea I can get behind.

Dale Glaudell,

Baraboo

Thanks for support of Optimist Club

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club would like to thank the people who stopped in at our open house at the Ruth Culver Community Library to celebrate International Optimist Day on Feb. 2.

We hope that you enjoyed our continuously looped slideshow of Optimist pictures, our refreshments, memorabilia, conversation and door prizes.

We would like to especially thank the businesses that donated the prizes. We have such a great community that supports us and our mission of “bringing out the best in kids!”

Our next public event will be our Election Day Spaghetti Dinner, which will be a drive-thru at Riviera Bowl on April 4.

Ellen Paul,

Prairie du Sac, president, Sauk Prairie Optimist Club

