Keep community compassion going -- Scott Strong

The last 16 months have tested even the best-situated families. We at RISE Wisconsin have heard from participants in our programs that their stress, worry, anxiety, isolation and feelings of depression have been heightened during the pandemic.
We and our partner agencies have been on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, helping some of our most vulnerable neighbors. We all shifted quickly to virtually deliver crucial educational, employment, housing and mental health services.
Now that Dane County has removed restrictions, RISE is resuming and increasing in-person contact, including serving more children at our Respite Center, offering much-needed support to families.
RISE and our partner agencies continued our services in large part thanks to support from key partners. Dane County, Madison and United Way of Dane County maintained or increased their support. As the demand rose, the generosity of donors grew through unrestricted donations and philanthropy.
RISE is proud to provide a critical piece of the human services puzzle. As we move out of the pandemic, we know that community needs will not wane. Meeting the most critical needs for families will require the continued compassion and generosity of our community.
-- Scott Strong, executive director, RISE Wisconsin