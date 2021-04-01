Keep City Council more democratic -- Mick Mullee

I agree with former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz on keeping the current size, compensation level and two-year term length for Madison City Council members.

Twenty part-time council members serving our 20 manageable districts is far more representative and democratic than fewer, higher paid, full-time council members serving four-year terms. Consolidating power in the hands of fewer council members makes no sense for a city the size of Madison.

Council members need to be in close touch with folks in their districts and voice their neighborhood concerns to the community at large. They need to provide broad oversight and policy control over our full-time city administration and staff.

I urge all voters to vote "no" and reject this misguided power grab effort on the April 6 ballot. Keep power widely disbursed. Keep Madison more democratic.

Mick Mullee, Madison