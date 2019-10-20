Based on its selection of cases, the U.S. Supreme Court this term appears willing to inject minority extremist religious beliefs into our secular society.
The Constitution's framers reacted to the Salem witch trials by separating church from state. The role of the Supreme Court is to maintain this separation. The court cannot allow itself to be influenced by such pressure. The framers' intent is ignored when the beliefs of a few are forced on the majority.
On the other hand, when everyone is allowed to choose how they live, then it follows that the few will still be allowed to practice their beliefs. When balancing harm versus good, more harm than good will result when catering to zealots.
So the correct path is clear. Hopefully, the court will choose wisely.
Irwin Kass, Madison