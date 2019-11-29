The Department of Natural Resources is again proposing a snowmobile trail at Blue Mound State Park.
But in the last 30 years, Blue Mound State Park has become a mecca for cross-country skiing and other silent winter sports. Skiers, snowshoers and bird-watchers treasure the quiet of the park as an integral part of its scenic beauty. The elevation provides good snow for cross-country skiing, resulting in busy, popular ski trails.
The National Park Service has acknowledged people's need for quiet, and that noise may also interfere with animal behavior. The National Park Service is working to preserve natural sounds, and Wisconsin should follow to help preserve our health.
Contrary to parks in northern Wisconsin, Blue Mound State Park is too small to accommodate those seeking silence if motorized activities are added. I strongly advocate for keeping Blue Mound State Park non-motorized.
Comments can be made by Dec. 2 at dnr.wi.gov, or contact Phil Rynish, a DNR property planner, at Phillip.Rynish@wisconsin.gov.
Nancy Wiegand, Madison