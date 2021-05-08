Keep Black moms and infants healthy -- Taya Herum

The United States has the highest maternal and infant mortality rates among comparable developed countries. Furthermore, African American women are dying from preventable pregnancy-related complications at three to four times the rate of non-Hispanic white women, while the death rate for black infants is twice that of infants born to non-Hispanic white mothers.
The presence of structural racism in health care and social services means that African American women often receive poorer quality care than white women. The long-term psychological toll of racism puts African American women at higher risk for a multitude of medical conditions that threaten their own lives as well as the lives of their infants.
This is why the expansion of postpartum Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act in all states from 60 days to one year should be supported. At least one-third of maternal deaths occur in the postpartum period, so extending coverage would allow Black women to receive quality care. Please highlight this problem in the newspaper. We need to stand for Black mothers and their infants. Thank you.