Keep big politics out of school board -- Rachel Miller and Angela Rachidi

Whatever one’s political persuasion, the politicization of our community school boards should be deeply concerning.
Both Matthew Thompson and Simrnjit Seerha, who are running for the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board, have received support from the Wisconsin Working Families Party, which is “part of a national network backed by labor unions and community activists that’s grooming left-leaning candidates for school board, city and county races,” according to a story in the April 10, 2017, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
We have another choice, though. On the ballot are two candidates without political backing whose only interest is what is best for Middleton-Cross Plains students and residents. Matt Niesen, an orthopedic surgeon with five kids, is running “to ensure this district continues to achieve academic excellence, to serve the community and school district that provided so much to me growing up." He promises, crucially, to be “transparent in [his] positions and decisions.” Gail Shepler, who has a master's degree in education, aims to “work at repairing the relationship between the community and the district, and to help our district maintain its status as one of the top school districts in the state.”
Niesen and Shepler live here, work here, raise children here, and send children to school here. They are not backed by powerful national labor unions. We know that the Middleton-Cross Plains School District has a unique set of issues that can only be dealt with fairly by people with common sense who care about every kid.
Rachel Miller, Verona, and Angela Rachidi, Middleton