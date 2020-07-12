Keep an open mind about serious virus -- Tim Melin

The COVID-19 virus has changed how we all live our lives. Masks, social distancing and the elimination of large crowded gatherings are some of the changes.
My question is, what is the ultimate plan? Are we doing all of this until a vaccine is developed? A rushed, potentially harmful vaccine? A mandated vaccine? This scares the heck out of this pharmacist.
The virus is very lethal to vulnerable people. How lethal? We don't know, because we do not have reliable testing data. But it is a seriously bad virus, and one I feel most of us will get.
But there are many things that are also life killing: pollution, violence and cancer, to name a few. The media tells us to wait for a vaccine. Trust the experts. Except many of the experts have a profit motive for a vaccine.
In the meantime, we should eat immune boosting foods, exercise and socialize safely with other people. Humans are social creatures. Letting a loved one die alone in a nursing home or hospital is just wrong. Please keep an open mind and don't be afraid to question.
COVID-19 is serious. Let's not make it worse.
Tim Melin, Verona
