I am not sure if the sexual assaults Justice Brett Kavanaugh is accused of are disqualifying actions, but plenty of people think so. And, as it turns out, his response makes him a lot more unqualified.
To be sure, part of the problem is that he is deemed guilty just because she has said he is guilty, which is not how our justice system usually works. But this is not a court of law, it is the court of public opinion.
Also, a lot of teenagers and young adults have committed sexual assault. So a lot of people believe Kavanaugh's accuser on that basis.
Kavanaugh would have been better off fessing up, admitting it, and getting past all this. This drama will put a bad taste in people's mouth about the Supreme Court.
Of course, this denial worked for President Donald Trump before the election.
