I agree with the headline of the Oct. 13 letter to editor "Accusations must not equal guilt," about the Brett Kavanaugh controversy.
But Kavanaugh's verbal responses to these accusations during the hearing were immoderate to the point of hysteria. We might believe that we would do the same if publicly accused of criminal behavior decades back. But a Supreme Court justice is supposed to have special qualities of character: fair-mindedness, integrity and moral strength. Kavanaugh's whining, blustering, rabidly partisan responses to legitimate questions revealed his unfitness for his new post.
His confirmation is going to be a lasting mark of shame for Senate Republicans.
Margaret Benbow, Madison