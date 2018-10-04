Listening to the recent testimony of Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee, it seems that many people have overlooked an important aspect of this case. Because Ford did not, with the help of her parents, sue Kavanaugh for attempted rape 36 years ago, this case is no longer in the legal realm, and cannot be judged by legal standards.
It is now only in the ethical realm. And by ethical standards, the preponderance of probability rests with Ford, meaning Kavanaugh is not qualified to be a judge on any court.
As Lisa Graves of the Center for Media and Democracy has pointed out, Kavanaugh should be impeached for previously committing perjury before the same Senate Judiciary Committee. And his recent testimony displayed the absence of any judicial temperament. His temperament was that of a cornered rat.
Even if he has turned over a new leaf since he got married, he's still not qualified to be a judge.
John Morgan, Madison