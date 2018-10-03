At the Senate hearing last week, Brett Kavanaugh demonstrated he lacks the temperament to be a justice of the Supreme Court.
He came across as aggressive, arrogant and unaccountable, while portraying himself -- a graduate of elite schools and a well-connected Washington insider -- as a victim of the confirmation process.
Twelve years ago he was given a lifetime appointment to the federal bench in Washington. Last week, he revealed continuing partisan bias by accusing Democratic senators of trying to sabotage his nomination.
Currently, Kavanaugh’s decisions affect mainly defendants in the U.S. Court of Appeals. As a Supreme Court justice, his biases would affect all of us.
He must not be confirmed.
Ginny White, Madison