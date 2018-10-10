Yes, I'm angry. More importantly, I'm motivated.
I am a wife, mother, doctoral candidate, author, lifelong educator, and a proud native of the Badger state.
Before 2016, I never spoke up about politics. After the disastrous Brett Kavanaugh circus, I literally walked into my local Republican Party office and said, "What can I do to help? I'll make phone calls, go door to door, put up signs. What can I do?"
My mother and sister are doing the same in their counties. I do not vote for a certain personality or gender, but rather for whichever candidate better represents my deeply held convictions on the issues. I am passionately pro-school choice (Wisconsin has always led the nation in charter school excellence), pro-free speech, pro-lower taxes, pro-smaller government with more accountability, pro-fiscal responsibility, pro-immigration reform, pro-law enforcement and pro-veterans.
The Democrats have gone so far to the left -- sky high taxes, radical socialism and talk of impeachment -- they have left families such as mine far behind. Yes, I'll be voting red this Nov. 6. And at this point, I'd crawl over broken glass barefoot -- "Die Hard"-style -- to do it.
Trisha Peach, New London