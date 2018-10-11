Attorney General Brad Schimel has had nearly four years to address the opioid crisis, but he has not joined other states in holding big pharmaceutical companies accountable to help fund solutions. Instead, Schimel joined 20 states in a lawsuit to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, working to remove benefits it provides.
Schimel allowed 3M to expand facilities that pollute without paying a fine. He accepted $4,100 to speak at a conference of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a hate group identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Schimel spent $83,000 on promotional items including coins with his name on them and customized fortune cookies. Meanwhile, rape test kits went untested.
Josh Kaul, a Wisconsin native, graduated from Yale with honors, then Stanford Law School, where he served as president of the Law Review. He served as federal prosecutor in Baltimore, one of the most violent cities in the nation. More recently, he has challenged restrictive voting measures.
I met Kaul twice and can say he is professional and personable. He will protect your voting rights, health benefits and our schools while holding polluters and pharmaceutical companies accountable.
Kaul easily has my vote.
Mary Ann Phalen, La Crosse