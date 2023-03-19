I served as Middleton mayor from 2007-2017. During my tenure, I worked closely with Ald. Kathy Olson. Based on my experience, I'm convinced Olson has all the qualities needed to lead our growing city and is the best choice to be the next mayor of Middleton.

Olson, who currently is our city council president, is prepared, pragmatic and principled. She thoroughly researches issues, gets the facts straight and uses independent thinking and sound judgment to make informed decisions. City staff, elected officials and citizen committee members trust and respect her. They know she tackles tough problems, listens to both sides of an issue, and is motivated by community service and not political ambition.

Olson is a proven leader and has an outstanding list of accomplishments both as an city council member for eight years and as a dedicated community volunteer. She is one of the finest public servants to have served with me.

My wife, Kris, worked with Olson at Sauk Trail Elementary School. She will attest that Olson can handle pressure situations with good humor and unwavering honesty.

Kris and I strongly urge you to vote for Olson for Middleton mayor on April 4.

Kurt Sonnentag, Middleton

