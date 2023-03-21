I support Kathy Olson for mayor of the city of Middleton.
My wife and I have known her for about 20 years. I can personally attest to her work ethic and no-nonsense approach to the issues. At the same time, Olson knows the value of compromise. She knows how to get things done, and her many years of experience in city government have given her relationships and know-how to be effective.
Her vision for Middleton is what the community needs. She is the best choice for mayor for Middleton.
Paul Kinne, Middleton