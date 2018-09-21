I was disappointed and angry to read John Kass' column, "Obama hides his nasty cynicism behind a silky tongue," in last Saturday's State Journal.

John Kass: Obama hides his nasty cynicism behind a silky tongue U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and former President Barack Obama are out making stump speeches, rallying the Democratic base for the criti…

An honest opinion piece is one thing. But this was mean-spirited, offensive and uncivil. It does not qualify to be published anywhere. Media publishers have a responsibility to promote civil discussion. Kass, of the Chicago Tribune, is about as far from a professional journalist as it gets. The State Journal did a disservice by publishing him.

Irene Schmidt, Mount Horeb