Karofsky's win wasn't suspect -- John Markson

A letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal asserted that Judge Jill Karofsky's win needs an asterisk because it is possibly suspect. That's wrong and unfair.

Let's be clear: Judge Karofsky won by more than 163,000 votes. That's enough people to fill Camp Randall Stadium -- twice. No evidence shows a single one of those votes was improper.

Judge Karofsky won because she was the better candidate. Her work as a trial judge and her decades-long commitment to bringing justice to the people of Wisconsin won support for her across the state. Judge Karofsky also ran an honest campaign, grounded in hard work and integrity.

Let's also be clear that this election should never have taken place under these circumstances. Judge Karofsky has said that. The only reason it did is that Republican leaders blocked Gov. Tony Evers' efforts to change the election. They cynically sought partisan advantage by creating chaos and making people choose between protecting their health and exercising their right as citizens to vote. The Republicans' plan backfired.