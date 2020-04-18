Karofsky's win needs an asterisk -- Scott Lauder

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Judge Jill Karofsky’s win over Justice Daniel Kelly should carry an asterisk, as should many of the election results.

Between the wishy-washyness of Gov. Tony Evers, and the state Legislature not willing to work with the governor during this time of crisis, the election was in chaos. Added to this circus was the Wisconsin Elections Commission not following state statutes to invalidate more than 200,000 voter registrations last year, opening the possibility of ineligible voters at the polls. Judge Karofsky’s election results, as well as others, are suspect. What is clear is that Gov. Evers’ vacillation coupled with the Legislature's stubbornness and the bogus directive of the Elections Commission made the April election a mess.

Wisconsin should move forward to eliminate this type of situation in the future. Primary elections should be for choosing party candidates to compete in the general election only -- no school bond issues, mayoral or council elections or statewide issues -- all of which should be held at the maximum turnout period of the November election.

In addition, our presidential primary election should be moved to Super Tuesday. By the time our election was held, we didn’t have a full voice in our choice of candidate. It’s time for a change.

Scott Lauder, Webster