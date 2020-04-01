Karofsky will lead to more moderate court -- Eric Wendorff

Political moderates and independents should vote for Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

The choice between Judge Karofsky and incumbent Justice Dan Kelly is not a choice between a liberal outcome-oriented judge and a conservative who is not influenced by political ideology. The Wisconsin Supreme Court does not decide cases where the application of the law is simply a matter of logical deduction from first legal principles. A justice’s political convictions inevitably shape his or her interpretation of the law. The Republican Party, Scott Walker and Donald Trump support Justice Kelly because they expect his decisions will favor their politics. Kelly will be no less politically motivated than Karofsky.

Critical issues may reach the court that Karofsky is likely to support, and Kelly is likely to oppose. This includes nonpartisan legislative redistricting, reasonable gun regulation, environmental protection, reproductive freedom and public school funding over private school vouchers.