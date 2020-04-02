Karofsky will bring independence to court -- Bill Dagnon

In Tuesday's election, vote for a person who exemplifies Wisconsin values for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice: Judge Jill Karofsky.

She is Wisconsin born, attended local public school, and earned two degrees from the University of Wisconsin.

Judge Karosfsky has served Wisconsin citizens as a local and state prosecutor and executive director of the Office of Crime Victim Services. Her many year's experience includes serving as an assistant attorney general, serving on the attorney general's Sexual Assault Response Team, and the governor's council on domestic abuse.

She knows the challenges of Wisconsin citizens and how to bring justice to bear. Her knowledge of Wisconsin's constitution and laws is connected to the real life of Wisconsin citizens. Her candidacy is supported by hundreds of elected officials, including district attorneys, judges and sheriffs as well as many community leaders and citizens.

Citizens have seen special interests influencing the high court's opinions. Judges, including Judge Karofsky's opponent, have ruled on cases involving large contributors to their campaigns. We must fight against big money's influence on our judicial system.