Karofsky is best choice for high court -- John Murphy

Jill Karofsky is the clear choice for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in the April 7 election.
Judge Karofsky has significant judicial experience. She also will stand up for the regular Wisconsin citizen when she is on the bench. She will protect our environment from toxic polluters and our public schools from drastic Republican financial cuts. She will prevent the wealthy from getting special treatments in tax and work situations, and protect our hard-earned workplace rules from the heavy hand of corporations.
On the other hand, Justice Daniel Kelly was an appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker and will follow the Walker idea of loosening environmental protections and not protecting our public schools. But Kelly will protect the wealthy, and protect big corporations when they attempt to take away protections in the workplace.
Gov. Walker left Wisconsin in a much worse place than what he found it, and Justice Kelly would continue to be a Walker look-a-like, but in a justice position.
Karofsky will protect and help bring Wisconsin back to its full potential.
John Murphy, Madison