Kapenga doesn't understand schools -- Richard Brouillard

His argument that Gov. Evers is trying to avoid accountability for education results is partisan and seems to suggest the pandemic should have little or no effect on how we educate kids. I suggest that Sen. Kapenga try and gain some first-hand knowledge on the issues that schools are dealing with during the pandemic by taking a couple of days per week to be a substitute teacher in area schools. The state Senate has not met since April, so he surely has the time to do this. After a few days, he might better understand the various issues associated with schooling during a pandemic.