Kapenga doesn't understand schools -- Richard Brouillard

I found the guest column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Send the kids back to school," by state Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, hypocritical and more a jab at Gov. Tony Evers than an expression of concern for K-12 students.
His argument that Gov. Evers is trying to avoid accountability for education results is partisan and seems to suggest the pandemic should have little or no effect on how we educate kids. I suggest that Sen. Kapenga try and gain some first-hand knowledge on the issues that schools are dealing with during the pandemic by taking a couple of days per week to be a substitute teacher in area schools. The state Senate has not met since April, so he surely has the time to do this. After a few days, he might better understand the various issues associated with schooling during a pandemic.
I can understand why he may not want to be a substitute teacher since it would be a pay cut from his current salary and would not include the $115 per diem he can claim for not meeting as a member of the State Senate.
Richard Brouillard, Waterloo