I was taken aback when the Wisconsin Legislature struck Colin Kaepernick’s name from a resolution during Black History Month recognizing many African-Americans for their significant influence and accomplishments.
Republicans called him controversial and divisive. I call him courageous and a role model for all Americans, both black and white. What is controversial about peacefully standing up (or kneeling down in this case) to protest racial injustice? I think too many of us mistake symbolic acts such as flag waving and singing the national anthem at sports events (only if we are standing) for patriotism.
Kaepernick had it right when he actually did something patriotic by trying to make us see that “justice for all” in this country must include everyone, no matter the color of their skin. Would that I had a fraction of his courage.
Patti Sinclair, Madison