Weather Alert

...EXPECT WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG THROUGH THE WEEKEND... .VISIBILITIES IMPROVED ACROSS MUCH OF THE ADVISORY AREA THIS AFTERNOON, BUT WE EXPECT CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE AS DARKNESS ARRIVES THIS EVENING. WE MAY EVENTUALLY NEED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, BUT WE'LL KEEP AN EYE ON TRENDS BEFORE EXPANDING. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY. * TIMING...THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * VISIBILITY...LESS THAN 1/4 MILE, ESPECIALLY DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * IMPACTS...SLOW TRAVEL. COLD PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES MAY RESULT IN FROST ON ROAD SURFACES, ESPECIALLY TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&