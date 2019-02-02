Gov. Tony Evers' proposed funding for full-day 4-year-old kindergarten will be devastating for our child-care infrastructure.
Putting aside the harmful developmental impact that full-day 4K can have on 4-year-old children, it is the financial impact of a loss of revenue for early care and education centers that will have the greatest consequence for Wisconsin workers, early-care professionals and Wisconsin’s economy.
Early-care providers depend on the tuition paid for prekindergarten to have the ability to offer care and education for children under 4 years old. Without the income from the higher-ratio age groups, centers and providers will have only two choices: increase rates or shut our doors. This proposal will have catastrophic consequences to an already fragile industry.
As young parents struggle to find and pay for care, providers struggle to attract quality providers while meeting the financial demands of early care and education. It is estimated that with universal all-day 4K, tuition for children under 4 years would need to increase by $150 per week, and that still doesn’t make up for the loss of income this proposal creates.
Wait lists for care for children under 4 years can already extend greater than a year. Gov. Evers must consider other options and include us in the conversation.
Leighanne Dockerty, Sun Prairie