K-2 students need in-person classes -- Carey Fleischmann

I believe the Madison school survey results were flawed and misinterpreted. Only 59% of families responded to a survey that would directly affect their family in a huge way.
Why would 41% of families not respond? One Madison parent of two K-2 kids told me she didn't respond because the Madison School District will not listen to the parents.
The survey results did not address the dire need to get the K-2 kids back in school. This seems to be a decision to treat all teachers equally, regardless of the strong evidence that K-2 kids are not learning virtually and are not likely to spread the virus.
How could 36% of teachers be "unable to return"? It isn't feasible that 36% of teachers who are mostly under age 55 have health problems or live with elderly or sick relatives.
The kid's responses have to be taken "with a grain of salt." Many kids don't like the social aspect of school and would rather stay home. Maybe virtual school should be a permanent option. Should this influence Madison's decision to keep schools closed for all kids? Of course not.
Carey Fleischmann, Middleton, former student of Madison schools