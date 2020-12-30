 Skip to main content
Justices should never face threats -- Jeff Virchow
I was pleased to read Justice Patience Roggensack’s statement in response to threats made against several Wisconsin Supreme Court justices. They were threatened following the ruling that threw out President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the Wisconsin election by invalidating hundreds of thousands of legally cast ballots.

Justice Roggensack said in a statement, “No justice should be threatened or intimidated based on his or her religious beliefs.” She might have more clearly stated that no justice should be threatened or intimidated -- period. The qualification “based on ... religious beliefs” was, in my mind, unnecessary, leaving open the interpretation that some occasions might justify threats or intimidation.

Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac

