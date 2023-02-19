Tuesday is an important primary election for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

According to the dictionary’s definition, the word "judge" is "a public official authorized to decide questions brought before a court." This implies that a decision should not be made prior to hearing arguments in the case being presented. Unfortunately, Judge Janet Protasiewiez, a candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, has hinted that she has already decided her decisions on some controversial cases if elected to the court.

These pre-election comments are in possible violation of the Wisconsin Judicial Commission code.

Unfortunately, thousands of dollars have poured into this candidate's election funds from donors that do not live in Wisconsin.

Though unlikely, it would benefit our nation if a law was passed that prohibited political influence in the election of court judges.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee

