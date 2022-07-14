 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Justices impugn honesty of clerks -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

The New York Times on Saturday reported that Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley compared Wisconsin’s elections to contests rigged by dictators in Syria and North Korea and questioned whether past elections in the state had been legitimate.

Having volunteered at the polls from 2016 to 2020, I have the greatest respect for the clerk of the city of Madison, her staff and their procedures. To me, it seems that Justice Bradley’s words impugn the honesty and professionalism of all clerks and election staff.

I take umbrage at this. I respectfully suggest that, if Justice Bradley has evidence to support her words, she make this evidence public.

Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison

