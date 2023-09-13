The Republican-run Legislature is desperately trying to hang on to its rigged redistricting by suggesting that it was unethical for Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz to shine a light on what we all know is true. The irony of this amazes me.

It is one more example of abuse of power and another violation of their oaths of office. It is nothing less than disgraceful. The body politic overwhelmingly supports a change that would not only keep Republicans from drawing favorable lines, but Democrats as well, as they have done in the past.

We need moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans to return to the state Legislature, which is not likely under the current situation. When “safe” seats are created, they can only be challenged by the extremes within the party. As a former lobbyist for cities, I have seen this occur many times over the years. All Justice Protasiewicz said was obvious, and it needs to be remedied.

If Republicans try this abuse of power, Wisconsin voters must act.

Edward J. Huck, Oregon