Justices aren't being conservative -- Michael Riley

Webster's Dictionary defines conservatism as a disposition to preserve what is established. Roe v. Wade has been established law for 50 years. A conservative court would never abandoned such a long-standing precedent. Stare decisis (let the decision stand) is the fundamental principle of a conservative approach to appellate law.

If the court chooses to abandon Roe v. Wade, it would be the height of judicial activism that Republicans so often decry. It is difficult to escape the conclusion that this has far more to do with politics than it does with principle.