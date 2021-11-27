Justice weeps for Rittenhouse trial -- Al Jacobs

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19

I think Lady Justice is weeping for this country right now after viewing the Rittenhouse trial.

Hands on Wisconsin: Kyle Rittenhouse claims self-defense again Justice is Kyle Rittenhouse's next victim in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.

I can’t believe anyone can say with a straight face that, had Rittenhouse been a Black teenager carrying an AR-15 to a protest rally, that a cop would have thanked him for his help and tossed him a bottle of water.

I don’t think anyone believes that had a Black teenager shot three people at the protest and then told a cop, “I just shot someone,” that that cop would have let him walk away. Nor do I believe that those who donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Rittenhouse legal defense would have donated had Rittenhouse been Black. Finally, nobody thinks Fox News and other right-wing media would be hailing Rittenhouse as a hero had he been Black.

Lady Justice wears blinders over her eyes to say that justice is blind to the color, sex, creed and political beliefs of defendants under the law. But, sadly, that is clearly a myth.

It’s truly a sad day for all of us. Things are getting darker and darker in America.

Al Jacobs, Egg Harbor

Hands on Wisconsin: What we've learned from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.