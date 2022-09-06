Justice Thomas needs to resign -- Mark Stauffer

Revelations that Virginia Thomas , wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, actively urged state legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona to cast aside results of the 2020 presidential election and declare each state for Donald Trump make it imperative that Justice Thomas resign from the court.

Integrity and impartiality are cornerstones of any court, and no court relies more heavily on these qualities than the U.S. Supreme Court. Considering the likelihood that ongoing matters related to Trump’s time in office may very well land at the feet of this court, the only way Justice Thomas can demonstrate his fitness as a judge and protect his legal legacy is to resign.