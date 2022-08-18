 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Justice system is why crime is high -- Gary L. Kriewald

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

It seems Madison is spending $380,000 of grant money to make State Street "safer."

In identifying the "main drivers" of crime in the State Street area, the spokesman for Public Health Madison and Dane County named "alcohol consumption, lack of awareness of sexual predation, opportunity for criminal activity ... and unavailable safety resources." In other words, every conceivable cause except the most obvious and crucial one: the revolving door justice system in Madison and Dane County.

When a violent incident occurs on State Street (or anywhere else in the city), the same scenario seems to ensue: City official express outrage at "gun violence," police apprehend the perpetrators and it turns out they have arrest records a mile long. Soon they are out on bail and not long after, the same sorry spectacle is repeated.

People are also reading…

Unfortunately, the local media plays a role as well by hailing every expensive, unproven scheme concocted by "experts" in public safety instead of investigating the real reason Madison residents feel less safe in their city every year.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics