Justice system is why crime is high -- Gary L. Kriewald

It seems Madison is spending $380,000 of grant money to make State Street "safer."

Madison readies 'Isthmus Safety Initiative' to address gun violence, sexual assault The State Street area would see paid "safety ambassadors" to help people and intervene in situations before they escalate; lighting and other environmental design, and bartender intervention training.

In identifying the "main drivers" of crime in the State Street area, the spokesman for Public Health Madison and Dane County named "alcohol consumption, lack of awareness of sexual predation, opportunity for criminal activity ... and unavailable safety resources." In other words, every conceivable cause except the most obvious and crucial one: the revolving door justice system in Madison and Dane County.

When a violent incident occurs on State Street (or anywhere else in the city), the same scenario seems to ensue: City official express outrage at "gun violence," police apprehend the perpetrators and it turns out they have arrest records a mile long. Soon they are out on bail and not long after, the same sorry spectacle is repeated.

Unfortunately, the local media plays a role as well by hailing every expensive, unproven scheme concocted by "experts" in public safety instead of investigating the real reason Madison residents feel less safe in their city every year.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison